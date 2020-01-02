Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.07

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.07 and last traded at $112.03, with a volume of 2983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

