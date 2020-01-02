Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.07

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.07 and last traded at $112.03, with a volume of 2983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.
