MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK) were down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 431,647 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 320,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

