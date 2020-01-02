Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.97

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
