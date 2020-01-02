Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.97

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $310,000.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

