B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.07

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1853623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 142.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

