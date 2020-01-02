B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.07

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1853623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.
B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)
B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.
