QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $365.60

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365.60 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 365.40 ($4.81), with a volume of 157912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.40 ($4.81).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QQ. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.29 ($4.29).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

