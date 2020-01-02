Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.29

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.29 and last traded at $109.84, with a volume of 36534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.