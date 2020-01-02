Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.81

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.47, with a volume of 48393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,232.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $774,972.00. Insiders have sold 108,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 719.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

