Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.88

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $240.88 and last traded at $240.09, with a volume of 169557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 138.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

