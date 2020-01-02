Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 12-Month High at $232.80

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.80 and last traded at $232.59, with a volume of 976643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

