Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Hold

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terex’s Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products in the long haul. The utilities business will benefit from the new manufacturing facility being built in Watertown, SD, which will increase capacity and significantly improve productivity. Moreover, the company has made considerable progress in its strategic transformation plan that has three principal elements – Focus, Simplify and Execute to Win. However, Terex is cutting down production and managing inventory level due to lower demand in the major markets for AWP segment. This along with lower volume, adverse foreign exchange rates and product mix will impact the segment’s margins. Terex's earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have been stable lately.”

Get Terex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,724. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $260,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $32,492 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Terex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Terex by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.