Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 31,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,589. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

