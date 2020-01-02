Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical have been stable of late. The company will gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of acquisitions, sustained innovation and efforts to reduce debt. The company is focused on generating business revenues from innovations. Eastman Chemical is also committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging strong cash flow. The company has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Eastman Chemical is exposed to a challenging business environment. Demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to trade issues. Unfavorable currency as well as higher pension and turnaround costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. Eastman Chemical also faces challenges in the fiber business due to weak acetate tow volumes.”

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $79.09. 30,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

