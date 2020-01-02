Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE: ASR):

12/21/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

12/19/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

12/12/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

12/11/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

12/10/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

12/2/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

11/14/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

ASR stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $137.06 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

