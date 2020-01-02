CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. The company's strong international network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The outperformance reflects better-than-expected earnings performance in the second and third quarters of 2019 and raised revenue guidance for the full year. Despite such positives, higher talent cost, Trump’s stringent policies on immigration and competition remain as headwinds. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's top line.”

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CRA International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.