Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 31.6% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $53,206.00 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,515,738 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

