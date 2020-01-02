OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $12.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. OptiNose posted sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.95 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $90.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPTN shares. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.57. 13,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,332. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $381.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

