Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of -357.83 and a beta of 1.03. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
