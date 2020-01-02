Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of -357.83 and a beta of 1.03. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

