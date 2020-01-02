Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of -357.83 and a beta of 1.03. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

