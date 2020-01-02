$0.36 EPS Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. Haynes International reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 376.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,600. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $447.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Haynes International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

