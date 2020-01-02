Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Shares of COF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 81,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $105.70.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

