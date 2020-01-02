IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $19,807.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinTiger, OEX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Allbit, Cashierest, CoinBene, DDEX, HitBTC, LBank, OEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

