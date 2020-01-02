Eden (EDN) Price Up 28.7% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Eden has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $1.26 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.