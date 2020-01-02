Smartshare Reaches Market Capitalization of $826,550.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Smartshare has a total market cap of $826,550.00 and $188,826.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

