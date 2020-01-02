FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $189,431.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $189,431.00 and $314.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

