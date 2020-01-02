Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLAD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

GLAD stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,033. The stock has a market cap of $301.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,327,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.