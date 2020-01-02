Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $275,300.00. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,030 shares of company stock worth $572,089 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cannae by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,011. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cannae has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cannae will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.