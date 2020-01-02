Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,512. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.