Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Groupon reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,340,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $202,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,106,589 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.34.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.