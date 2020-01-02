SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.95

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.95 and last traded at $107.34, with a volume of 1154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

