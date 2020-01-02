SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.95

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.95 and last traded at $107.34, with a volume of 1154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.57.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.