Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.14

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 18551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Get Yum China alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.