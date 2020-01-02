First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.61

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.61 and last traded at $65.61, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2543 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,136,000 after buying an additional 531,072 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 73.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 46,808 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.