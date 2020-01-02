First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.61

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.61 and last traded at $65.61, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2543 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.