CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.40

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €107.40 ($124.88) and last traded at €107.40 ($124.88), with a volume of 4914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €105.80 ($123.02).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.40 ($112.09).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The company has a market cap of $781.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.60.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

