iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.21

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.21 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 1686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWS)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

