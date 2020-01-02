iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.21

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.21 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 1686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.77.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWS)
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.
