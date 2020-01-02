Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.39

Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.39 and last traded at C$34.36, with a volume of 29485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stars Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.83.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

