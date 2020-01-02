Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.86

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 16717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

