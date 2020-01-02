Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.64

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.64 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2,243.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

About Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

