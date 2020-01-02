Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.64

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.64 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.
About Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)
Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).
