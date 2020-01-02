Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.00

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $159.14, with a volume of 7444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.