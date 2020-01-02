Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $235.16

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.16 and last traded at $235.16, with a volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.39.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9134 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)
Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.
Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.