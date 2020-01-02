Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $235.16

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.16 and last traded at $235.16, with a volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9134 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.