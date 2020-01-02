First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.13

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 12474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,244,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,838,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,581 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,917,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,320,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,005,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,600 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

