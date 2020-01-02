First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.13

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 12474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.
