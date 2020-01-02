iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.00

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $207.00 and last traded at $205.20, with a volume of 27680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

