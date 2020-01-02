iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.27

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEV. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 482,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 296,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $4,440,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 619.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $1,526,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEV)

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

