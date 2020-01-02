iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.72

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $153.72 and last traded at $153.12, with a volume of 2497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2637 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

