iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.77

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.77 and last traded at $130.03, with a volume of 38158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
