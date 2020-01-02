iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.77

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.77 and last traded at $130.03, with a volume of 38158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

