iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.69

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.69 and last traded at $185.68, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8712 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

