$998.62 Million in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post sales of $998.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $999.33 million. Garmin reported sales of $932.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.52. 15,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 98,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $8,594,544.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,706,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock worth $97,210,169. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 26,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 677,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.