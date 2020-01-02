$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. Garmin reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock worth $97,210,169. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 574,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 13.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 15,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

