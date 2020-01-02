IDEX Membership Price Reaches $112.51 on Top Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $225,017.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $112.51 or 0.01608723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.06023043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.