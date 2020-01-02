Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,933.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,953.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,675 shares of company stock worth $7,132,449. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

