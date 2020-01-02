Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.99. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $67.50. 10,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

