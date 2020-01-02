$0.89 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.81. Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

HA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,394. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.