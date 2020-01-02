Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 204,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 102.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

